MVC Tennis Teams Finish Up Busy Weekend

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's and women's tennis teams got plenty of matches in over the weekend, playing McPherson College Saturday, and hosting Baker University Sunday.

On Saturday the men's team split with No. 18 McPherson College, winning 9-0 in matches, but losing later in the day 0-9 in matches.

The Lady Vikings defeated McPherson College twice Saturday, winning 6-3, then coming out on top later in the day 9-0.

Sunday the tennis teams were back in action at Indian Foothills Park hosting Heart of America Athletic Conference foe Baker University. Both the men's and women's teams came away with victories as the men's team won 7-2 and the Lady Vikings won 6-3 in matches.

The matches against Baker University wrap up the regular season for both teams. The men's team finishes with an 8-8 overall record and 1-1 mark in conference play. The Lady Vikings finished with a 7-10 record and 2-1 conference record.

Up next for the MVC tennis teams is conference postseason play which takes place April 26 and 27 in Springfield, Mo.