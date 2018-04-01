MVC Tennis Teams Receive Preseason Recognition

MARSHALL, MO. -- The Missouri Valley College men's and women's tennis teams are in the "others receiving votes" category in their respectiveNAIA Coaches' Preseason Top 25 Polls released Tuesday.



In 2012 the Lady Vikings were Heart of America Athletic Conference champions, and qualified for the NAIA National Tournament before losing in the first round. The Lady Vikings finished their 2012 season with a 12-6 record. The men's team finished 2012 with a 10-6 record, just missing out on qualifying for the NAIA National Tournament. The Vikings do return three all-conference tennis players from 2012, including first team member Junior Luiz Moura, and second team members Sophomore Wesley Ng and Sophomore Jason Hughes.



The men's and women's tennis teams begin their 2013 campaigns Feb. 22 on the road at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa, and will have their first home matches of the year Mar. 2 vs. Ottawa University.