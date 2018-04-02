MVC to Host Ottawa in Opening Round of Championship Series

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College football team will begin its quest for a National championship by hosting Ottawa University in the opening round of the NAIA Championship Series Saturday at Gregg-Mitchell Field. The Vikings ended the 2012 regular season with a perfect 10-0 record, winning a second-straight Heart of America Conference championship. Ottawa enters the Championship Series with an 8-2 record and also won a second-straight Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference championship.



The Vikings will be making their second-straight Championship Series appearance, and the fourth appearance under Head Coach Paul Troth. This marks the 10th appearance in the Championship Series for the Vikings in program history, with the best showing in 1974 when the Vikings finished as National runner-up. Under Troth, the Vikings have advanced to the semifinals twice, in 2006 and 2007.



Saturday's game will be the first Championship Series meeting between Missouri Valley College and Ottawa University. The Vikings and the Braves have two common opponents from the 2012 regular season, Baker University and McPherson College. Both teams defeated McPherson, with the Vikings winning 27-13 in the season opener Sept. 1 while Ottawa was a 38-14 winner on Oct. 13. However, Ottawa was defeated by Baker University 27-20 on Aug. 25 at home while MVC beat Baker 31-17 Sept. 22 in Baldwin City, Kan.



Two other HAAC teams were at-large selections into the Championship Series. MidAmerica Nazarene University will travel to Cumberlands (Ky.) and Baker University travels to St. Francis (Ind.). The remaining opening round matchups include Bethel (Tenn.) at Georgetown (Ky.), Montana Tech at Morningside (Iowa), William Penn (Iowa) vs. St. Xavier (Ill.), Northwestern (Iowa) at Marian (Ind.), and Southern Oregon at Saint Ambrose (Iowa).



Saturday's opening round game between Missouri Valley and Ottawa will be played at Gregg-Mitchell Field Saturday afternoon. Game time is still TBD.