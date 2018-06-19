MVC to Send 11 Wrestlers to National Tournament

MARSHALL, MO — The No. 7 Missouri Valley College wrestling team will send 11 members to the NAIA National Championships March 1 - 2 at the Jacobson Exhibition Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa.

"I am really excited for next week," said Head Coach Mike Machholz in a press release. "We are preparing this group of two seniors, two juniors, two sophomores and five freshman to battle for the title! I expect this team to be ready, and it is our staff's job to make sure of it."

The following wrestlers qualified for the National championship: Freshman Ryan Stearns at 125 pounds, Sophomore Logan Welch at 133 pounds, Freshman Todd Brackett at 141 pounds, Freshman Jake Ekster at 149 pounds, Freshman Dylan King at 157 pounds, Senior Gian Traverso at 165 pounds, Freshman Brett Bader at 189 pounds, Junior Josh Manu at 197 pounds, Junior Carl Lawrence at 197 pounds, Senior James Alter at 285 pounds, and Junior Dan Mueller at 285 pounds.

The Vikings have won three National championships under Machholz, winning titles in 1996, 1997 and 2003. In 2012, the Vikings finished sixth in the team standings.