MVC Track Teams Pick Up All-Conference Honors

MARSHALL, MO - The Missouri Valley College men's and women's track & field teams have a number of all-conference performers following the Heart of America Athletic Conference championship meet held over the weekend at Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa.

Men's first-team all-conference honors:

Senior Jon Leonard (Higginsville, Mo.)-55 meter hurdles and heptathlon

Junior Dewayne Williams (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)-55 meter dash

Freshman Austin Pinkston (Plato, Mo.)-3000 meter race walk

Freshman Ignacio Franco (Cadiz, Spain)-800 meter run

Sophomore Xavier Ramon (Arlington, Texas)-800 meter run,

Junior Byron Evans (Chicago, Ill.)-long jump

Junior Kenneth Kipng'etich (Kenya), Ramon,

Junior Reece Watkins (Camp Verde, Ariz.), and Franco-4X800 relay

Kipng'etich, Ramon, Franco and Senior Kyland Sims (Lawson, Mo.)-distance medley relay

Kipng'etich, Ramon, Fanco, and Junior Tyler Davis (St. Louis, Mo.)-4X400 relay

Men's honorable mention all-conference:

Senior Keith O'Neal (Beaumont, Texas)-55 meter dash

Junior Dewayne Williams (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)-200 meter dash and triple jump

Junior Chase Burgess (Lamar, Mo.)-5000 meter run,

Sophomore Nick Jenkins (Marshall, Mo.)-5000 meter race walk and the 1000 meter run

Sophomore Andrew Longboy (Mililani, Hawaii)-heptathlon

Junior Jeff Crouch (Sedalia, Mo.)-weight throw and shot put

Junior Tyler Davis (St. Louis, Mo.)-triple jump

Women's first team all-conference:

Sophomore Sarah Niemeir (Germany)-800 meter run

Freshman Brittney Brisco (San Diego, Calif.)-long jump

Women's honorable mention all-conference:

Junior Amanda Buhr (Jefferson City, Mo.)-5000 meter run

Sophomore Natalie Cotto-Garcia (Ft. Worth, Texas)-3000 meter race walk

Freshman Daneka Brown (St. Louis, Mo.)-pentathlon

Junior Abbey Humphrey (Kansas City, Mo.)-weight throw

Sophomore Sarah Niemeir (Germany),

Sophomore Tia Rider (Excelsior Springs, Mo.), Samantha Gilkey, and Freshman Bailey Gambrell (Colorado Springs, Colo.)-distance medley and 4X800 relay

Niemeir, Rider, Gilkey, and Senior Sidney Holloway (St. Louis, Mo.)4X400 relay

The NAIA Indoor National Championship will be held Feb 28-March 2 in Geneva, Ohio. The Vikings will have one participant at the National meet. Junior Byron Evans (Chicago, Ill.) will compete in the triple jump March 2.