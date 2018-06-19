MVC Volleyball Earns Five All Conference Honors

MARSHALL, MO -- Five Missouri Valley College Lady Vikings volleyball team members have been named to the 2012 Heart of America Athletic Conference All-Conference team. The Lady Vikings recently wrapped up one of the most successful seasons in recent history with the most wins in over 15 years at 19-12.

Junior Outside Hitter Ana Calito was selected to first team. Ana led the team in a number of categories, including kills at 325, total attempts at 1143, and service aces with 41.

Two Lady Vikings were selected to the second team, including Sophomore Middle Blocker Megan Hardin and Junior Setter Tarrah Sweet. Hardin led the team in blocked shots with 17 and was second on the team in kills with 257. Sweet led the team in assists with 1109 at just under 10 assists per game. Sweet was also second on the team in aces with 25. Sweet was also received three player of the week honors during the 2012 season.

Senior Libero Jessica Gates and Junior Middle Blocker Jada Hollinshead were honorable mention selections. Gates received two player of the week selections during the season and led the team in digs with 487. Hollinshead was second on the team in blocks with 11.

Hardin and Gates were also members of the 2011 HAAC All-Conference teams.