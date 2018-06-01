MVC Volleyball Splits Saturday Matches

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley Lady Viking volleyball team split their two Saturday matches at the Mount Mercy Invitational in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.



In the Lady Viking's first match Saturday morning, they defeated AIB in three sets, 25-13, 25-20, 25-11.



In their final match of the Invitational, the Lady Vikings took on the host school, Mount Mercy University. Mount Mercy held off the Lady Vikings in a back and forth match, 20-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-12, 12-15



On the first day of play at the Invitational Friday, the Lady Vikings defeated William Penn in five sets, but were beaten by Ashford University in four sets.



The Lady Vikings now sit at 2-2 on the season, and will next be back in action Saturday, September 1, when they play Benedictine University and Fontbonne University at the Fontbonne Triangular in St. Louis.