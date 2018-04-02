MVC Volleyball Sweeps Weekend Matches

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College women's volleyball team swept through their competition at the two-day Haskell Quad in Lawrence, Kansas winning all three of their matches.

The Lady Vikings began play Friday evening, beating Central Christian College 25-8, 25-9, 25-14. In the match, Junior Middle Blocker Jada Hollinshead finished with 10 kills and four blocks, while Sophomore Middle Blocker Megan Hardin had seven kills and five blocks. Also for the Lady Vikings, Junior Setter Tarrah Sweet had 30 assists along with six blocks.

In match number two the MVC defeated University of St. Mary in three games, 25-15, 25-12, 25-21. Leading the way for The Lady Vikings was Junior Outside Hitter Ana Calito who had 12 kills to go along with nine digs. Also, Senior Libero Jessica Gates finished with 12 digs and three aces.

In the final match of the event, the Lady Vikings downed the host school Haskell Indian Nations 25-18, 25-20, 34-32. Helping lead MVC to the victory was Megan Hardin who had 12 kills, two aces, and four blocks, and Jada Hollinshead who finished with 12 kills, and one block.

The three victories at the event moves the Lady Vikings record to 13-11 on the season. Up next for the MVC women's volleyball team are two home matches next week. The first match is Tuesday hosting Benedictine College at 7 p.m. at the Burns Athletic Complex, and will be a match to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research. The Lady Vikings will hold Senior Night Thursday as they host Lindenwood-Belleville in a match that starts at 7 p.m.