MVC Women's Tennis Team Takes On Evangel

MARSHALL, MO -- Missouri Valley College women's tennis team hosted Evangel University Saturday afternoon at Indian Foothills Park.

The Lady Vikings were defeated by Evangel 6-3 in matches.

The loss drops the women's team to 3-9 overall and 0-1 in Heart of America Athletic Conference play.

The men's and women's tennis teams will host NCAA Division II William Jewell College in matches Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at Indian Foothills Park.