MVC Women Wrestlers Advance at National Duals Tournament

MARSHALL, MO -- The No. 7 Missouri Valley College women's wrestling team is competing at the NWCA Cliff Keen National Duals in Springfield, Illinois this weekend. In the Lady Vikings' first dual of the event, they defeated Lindenwood University 26-17 in team points.



The Lady Vikings were able to jump out to an early lead, thanks to an open spot for Lindenwood at 101 pounds, giving Freshman Dalina Vuong the victory. Lindenwood was able to take the 109 pound match as Alexis Rodriguez defeated Freshman Christina Bautista (Collieville, Texas) by a second period decision.



At 116 pounds Junior Samantha Lovelace was able to win by forfeit, giving MVC the advantage in team points.



At 123 pounds Sophomore Jacarra Winchester defeated Diaysha Moore in a second period decision, while at 130 pounds Junior Brittney Faust won in a third period decision over Tianna Camous.



At 136 pounds Junior Randi Beltz came away with a first period pin of Monica Ramirez, but Lindenwood was able to pick up points at 143 pounds as Rachael Shannon defeated Junior Frances Efiong in a third period decision.



At 155 pounds Lindenwood won again as Crystal Borrow was over Senior Jordan Hagerman in a second period decision, with Brittany David winning for Lindenwood in the 170 pound weight class over Junior Brittany Jones by a first period pin.



In the 191 pound weight class MVC's Senior Tamara Hartfield was able to secure the team victory with a second period decision over Ruth Ledger, sending MVC into the championship semifinals.



The Vikings will go up against No. 2 Oklahoma City University in the championship semifinals Sunday at 11:00 a.m. The championship dual is scheduled for Sunday at 3:00 p.m., while the third place dual will also be at 3:00 p.m.