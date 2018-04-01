MVC Wrestler Earns Second Weekly Award

MARSHALL, MO — Missouri Valley College junior wrestler Josh Manu Heart of America Athletic

Conference Wrestler of the Week. Manu earned his second award this year after his performance NAIA Midwest Qualifying Tournament this past weekend.

Manu, the No. 4 ranked wrestler in the 197-weight class, Manu, ranked No. 4 in the 197 pound was the individual champion propelling MVC to a second place team finish at the tournament. Manu pinned his opponents in the first two rounds. After a 9-3 pin of No. 6 Kyle Soderblom of William Penn University, he squared off against No. 1 ranked Derek Nightser of Grand View University. Manu took the individual crown with a 7-3 decision.

Manu is one of 11 MVC wrestlers headed to the NAIA National Championships in Des Moines, Iowa March 1-2.