NAACP hosts Missouri candidate forum

COLUMBIA - The NAACP hosted a candidate forum Tuesday night at the Second Baptist Church.

The organization invited all candidates statewide to attend the event. A total of 15 candidates went to the event. There were 13 Democrats and two Republicans.

Civil rights advocate Darryl Gregory Gray said he planned on asking about topics that focused not just on color issues, but people issues. "I have a 20-year-old getting ready to go to college, and I want to know how they plan on making it affordable for everyone."

The topics at the forum focused a lot on Columbia's Propositions One and Two, and the public was encouraged to bring questions to ask the officials.

Member of the airport advisory board David Thomas stood up during the forum and said, "I am not against updating a new terminal. I just want a plan."

Former Mizzou Athletic Director Mike Alden was an attendee of the forum.

Alden said he is especially interested in, "The proposal relative to the increase in the hotel lodging tax for the new airport terminal in Columbia. I think it's a strategic need for the community."

After an hour into the forum Gray also said, "Candidates need to speak to my everyday issues. I think the NAACP is the perfect form in which to do it because it has a history of talking about equality issues, issues of discrimination, speaking to direct issues of minority communities."