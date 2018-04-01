NAACP of Jefferson City set to hold meeting

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City branch of the NAACP is hosting a public meeting Monday night on Lincoln University's campus.

The meeting will consist of a discussion about MU and the events which transpired over the last two weeks in addition to a hotline review and remarks by Lincoln University students.

The organization will also hold a moment of prayer and call to action to stand in solidarity with Concerned Student 1950.

The meeting will be at 712 Lee Drive at the Inman E. Page Library and it begins at 6 p.m.