NAACP, school officials to meet after racial incident on bus

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Members of the NAACP of St. Louis County plan to meet with Ladue School District leaders after white high school students chanting Donald Trump's name on a school bus suggested that blacks should move to the back of the bus.

NAACP member John Gaskin III on Tuesday called the incident "deeply disturbing." School district spokeswoman Susan Downing says the district not only wants to meet with the NAACP but hopes to begin a broader community discussion about racial diversity.

Downing says two white male students boarded a bus Thursday chanting "Trump, Trump, Trump," two days after the Republican was elected president. One of the students made a reference to blacks getting to the back of the bus.

The two students were disciplined, but Downing declined to disclose details.