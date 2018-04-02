NAACP seeks investigation of ballot shortage

CLAYTON (AP) — The NAACP chapter in St. Louis County is calling for an independent committee to investigate ballot problems in the county.

Ballot shortages impacted more than 60 precincts during the April 5 municipal election. The county is already conducting its own investigation, as is the Missouri Secretary of State's office and a Missouri House committee.

But in a letter to County Executive Steve Stenger dated Sunday, NAACP chapter president Esther Haywood requested a bipartisan group investigate and make recommendations for improvement.

Haywood also was critical of the discipline for Eric Fey, one of two elections directors in the county. He was suspended for two weeks, but Haywood noted that ballot problems in November 2014 led to dismissal of Fey's predecessor, Rita Heard Days. Days is black, and Fey is white.