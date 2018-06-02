NAACP Weighs in on St. Louis Charter Closure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The NAACP is questioning why the more than 3,500 students attending a network of soon-to-close St. Louis charter schools aren't being given the option of transferring to accredited school districts. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People raised the concerns in a letter sent Friday to Education Commission Chris Nicastro. The head of the organization's St. Louis branch, Adolphus Pruitt, says litigation is being considered. At issue is the state Board of Education's decision Tuesday to close six academically and fiscally troubled charter school campuses run by Virginia-based Imagine Schools Inc.

The NAACP says the students should be able to take advantage of a contested state law allowing students living within the boundaries of unaccredited school systems -- like St. Louis -- to transfer to accredited districts nearby.