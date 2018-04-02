NAIA National Volleyball Tournament in Columbia

The NAIA National Volleyball Tournament begins bright and early tomorrow morning at Columbia College.The Cougars, hosting the event play King College of TennesseeAt 9:00 a.m at the Southwell Complex.Columbia College has a record of 40-5 heading into the tournament.The Cougars have won three natonal titles, earning the championship banner in 1998 and 1999 under coaches Susan and Wayne Kreklow, and winning again in 2001 under current coach Melinda-Wrye Washington.Twenty teams from around the country are in Columbia.Matches will be played at Columbia College and Stephens College.The National Championship match will be played Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Southwell Complex.