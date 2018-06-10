Naked Missouri man arrested on after trying to flee on bike

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A man was arrested after trying to flee police while nude at a Cape Girardeau park.

The Southeast Missourian reported police responded to reports Tuesday of a man who was only wearing shoes at Arena Park. Police found him near the park's train.

Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Adam Glueck said the suspect tried to flee on a bicycle but was apprehended by police.

Glueck said the man was taken to the city jail pending charges.