Name change to Gateway Arch National Park in Trump's hands

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The grounds of the iconic Gateway Arch in St. Louis may soon have a new name: The Gateway Arch National Park.

Sens. Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill said Thursday that their legislation to rename the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial as the Gateway Arch National Park is now in the hands of President Donald Trump.

The measure passed the Senate on Dec. 21, and passed the House Wednesday.

Blunt says renaming the park will make it "more immediately recognizable" to St. Louis visitors. McCaskill says the reopening of the Arch grounds this summer after a renovation means now is the "perfect time" for the new name.

The Jefferson National Expansion Memorial was designated as a national memorial in 1935. The Arch itself, designed by architect Eero Saarinen, was completed in 1965.