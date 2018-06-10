Names Added to Memorial

"This is their day, this is the day to honor their memories and their families," said Jefferson City police officer Robert Clark.

It was a day to honor not only heros, but family.

"In our mind, yeah, we'll know that they'll always be heroes for what they were doing. Were they necessarily heroes? I'd say yeah, but more so loved ones, family members," said police officer Matt Barthelmass.

Barthelmass lost a brother-in-law, and a fellow officer this year.

"The memorials are just overwhelming sometimes," he said.

A drunk driver killed Scott Armstrong while he was on duty in St. Louis County.

"Days like this definitely would make any police officer proud to be a policeman," Barthelmass explained.

And that's not all days like this do for Barthelmass.

"They just mean a lot. To let us know that our loved one isn't forgotten," he said.

Officers from all over the state gathered to remember fallen officers.

"It doesn't matter if you're from Jefferson city, Columbia, or St. Louis. This is a brotherhood of the officers, and it's family, and you have to pay tribute," Clark said.

The service also honored four Highway Patrol troopers, the most killed in any state this year. The walls of the memorial are nearly full. With the eight new names the foundation added on Saturday, there are 176 total plaques.

"There's really no words to describe it," Barthelmass said.

Barthelmass will go to Washington D.C. next week, along with other families of fallen officers. President Bush will speak at a National Memorial Service.