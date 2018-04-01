Names Released of 3 killed in crash during St. Louis police pursuit

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis authorities in St. Louis have released the names of three people killed when a car fleeing from police crashed on the Grand Boulevard bridge and split in half.

A 21-year-old man who was also in the Nissan Maxima remains hospitalized with injuries suffered in the crash just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

Police identified those killed as 22-year-old Lamont Cross, 23-year-old Gregory Franklin and 20-year-old Dasha Rhodes, all of St. Louis.

Authorities say car's occupants were believed to be involved in a series of shootings late Wednesday and early Thursday. Officers spotted the Nissan about 2:45 a.m. and police say they saw one of the occupants holding a weapon.

A chase began and the driver lost control at the bridge, sliding into decorative concrete planters and a light pole.