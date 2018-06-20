Nanotech Becomes Big

The University of Missouri's College of Engineering hosted a conference on the specialized science.

"Nanotechnology has the potential to touch our lives in lots of ways. Scratch resistant glass, new medicines, new protection for war fighters," said Sam Kiger associate dean of research.

Missouri and MU want to boost the state's research and development of this expanding technology.

This consortium was a way to bring together the state's industries and government to help fuel interest.

"We're finally going to leverage each other's expetise. The industry, the government and the university to work together in a colaborative way," said Dr. Larry Pionke Boeing Advanced Technology Development.

"The MU Engineering Department is displaying just some of the ways nanotechnology is already being used. Whether it be for biology, physics, or even robots, the hope is that nanotechnology will be able to improve all aspects of everyday life," Pionke said.

The goal is to make sure Missouri becomes a leader in developing this life changing technology.

"Missouri is not just a farming state anymore. Missouri really is, can be a technology leader," Pionke said.