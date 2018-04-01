Napoli and Lindor lift the Indians past the Royals

KANSAS CITY - Offense from Mike Napoli and Francisco Lindor, and a strong performance from pitcher Danny Salazar lifted the Cleveland Indians over the Kansas City Royals 6-3 Tuesday night.

In the top of the 1st inning, Napoli cranked a two-run home run to deep left field to score Lindor and give the Indians an early 2-0 lead.

The Indians loaded the bases in the top of the 3rd inning and Lindor scored Erik Gonzalez on a sacrifice fly to extend Cleveland's advantage to 3-0.

Dillon Gee replaced Royals' starting pitcher Brian Flynn after Lindor's sacrifice fly with one out in the top of the 3rd inning and two Indians' runners on base. Gee worked out of trouble to preserve the score at 3-0 Indians. Gee ate up 5.1 innings for the Royals and allowed three runs on six hits.

Cleveland loaded the bases again in the top of the 5th inning with one out. Carlos Santana served a two-run single to right field to score Jason Kipnis and Lindor to push the Indians' lead to 5-0. Juan Uribe followed Santana with an RBI single to center field to score Napoli and extend the Indians' edge to 6-0.

The Royals got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the 6th inning on a Salvador Perez RBI single to left field to score Eric Hosmer and cut the Indians' lead to 6-1. The Royals added a second run on a wild pitch by Salazar that allowed Kendrys Morales to score from third base and trim Cleveland's lead to 6-2.

The Royals' rally continued in the bottom of the 7th inning. After Kansas City got runners on first and second base, a pass ball allowed by Indians' catcher Chris Gimenez allowed the runners to advance to second and third base.

Cheslor Cuthbert capitalized on the passed ball with a sacrifice fly to left field to score Whit Merrifield as the Royals crept closer, narrowing Cleveland's advantage to 6-3.

The sacrifice fly chased Salazar from the game and he was replaced by Kyle Crockett. Crockett struck out Hosmer to close out the 7th inning and hold the Indians' lead at 6-3.

Lindor's big night continued in the 9th inning with a solo home run to right field to boost the Cleveland lead to 7-3. Lindor finished the game with two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Flynn, who made his first start since 2014 and his first start with the Royals, allowed three runs in only 2.1 innings of work to take the loss, his first of the season to even his record at 1-1.

Salazar, who threw 6.2 innings and allowed two earned runs on eight hits, picked up his 11th win of the season to improve his record to 11-3.

Cody Allen, who pitched a scoreless 9th inning, earned his 20th save of the season for the Indians.

The Royals and Indians will do battle in a day game tomorrow at 1:15 p.m.