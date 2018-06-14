NASCAR Pledge to Use Ethanol Fuel Excites Local Farmers

COLUMBIA - Local corn and ethanol producers gathered Thursday to welcome an announcement from NASCAR that the racing league would begin using 15 percent ethanol fuel in its 2011 season. Local agricultural industry leaders and other stakeholders welcomed the use of ethanol in NASCAR. NASCAR CEO Brain France teamed up with NASCAR driver Rusty Wallace and US ethanol industry executives to announce the use of ethanol in NASCAR. This announcement took place in Las Vegas at the NASCAR Champions Week, and was streamed lived to the Boone County Historical Museum. Local farmers gathered to discuss the use of ethanol in NASCAR, and the opportunities it presents.

Farmers in Missouri are excited about this new move because it means an increase in production as well as an increase in corn prices. In a down economy, local farmers are excited about the business opportunity that lies in ethanol fuel.