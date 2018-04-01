NASCAR Postpones Daytona 500 to Monday

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (AP) -- NASCAR has postponed the Daytona 500 because of rain, the first time in the 54-year history of the event that it has been delayed a day.

Heavy rain soaked Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, and NASCAR never had a big enough window to dry the track.

The 500-mile race is scheduled for 11 a.m. (CT) on Monday. It will be aired on FOX.

Carl Edwards, runner-up to Tony Stewart in last year's championship race, will start from the pole. Former IndyCar star Danica Patrick will make her Daytona 500 debut.

Bored drivers spent Sunday loitering around the motorhome lot, playing with their children and expressing their frustration with the rain on Twitter.