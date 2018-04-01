NASCAR's Edwards Gets Zoning Change for Airstrip

COLUMBIA (AP) - NASCAR driver Carl Edwards has won a zoning change he'll need to build a private airstrip east of his hometown of Columbia.

Edwards was seeking a conditional use permit for property owned by one of his companies. The land is currently zoned for agricultural use.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the Boone County Planning and Zoning Commission approved the permit Thursday. A handful of neighbors spoke in support of the request, and there was no opposition.

The issue now goes to the Boone County Commission for a final decision, expected next month.