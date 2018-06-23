Nash Leads WWU to Spring Invitational Win

FULTON, MO -- J.D. Nash posted an impressive 2-under-par 70 on the final day of the WWU Spring Invitational, including a monster save off the cart path on the par-3 16th to claim top individual honors with a two-day total of 138 (-6). Morgan Hough and Andrew Davis thed for second overall with matching 142s to pace the William Woods University men's golf team to a first-place finish. Hough carded rounds of 74 and 68 with Davis posting an even-par 72 and a 2-under 70 as the team recorded a new school record of 567 (287-280; -9) in the tournament.

Julian Taylor posted a tournament total of 145 (73-72; +1) to round out the team scoring for the Owls and take fourth on the individual leaderboard. Chris Reinert posted a two-day mark of 150 (77-73; +6) for the Green team.

Bellevue University edged out the WWU White team to take second place in the tournament, coming from two shots down after the first day to post a total of 587 (298-289; +11). John Matthews led the Bruins with a card of 144 (73-72; E) to take fourth place in the tournament. Jose Mario Vega posted a 148 (71-76; +3), holding down sixth place on the individual leaderboard.

Cody Hackmann, Shane Kressig and Alex Stear were part of a six-way deadlock for seventh, pacing the WWU White team to a third-place 593 (296-297; +17). The trio recorded 4-over-par 148s in the tournament - Hackmann (75-83), Kressig (74-74), Stear (73-75) - with Cruz Buchanan rounding out the team scoring with a 149 (74-75; +5). Bobby Mayer posted a two-day card of 154 (76-78; +10) for the White team.

Mark Loeber roared back from 10 shots off the pace to claim a share of seventh, firing a 2-under-par 70 for a two-day total of 148 (78-70; +4). His score helped the WWU Burgundy team hold off a challenge from Missouri Baptist, with the Burgundy team carding a two-day mark of 612 (311-301; +36) to best the Spartans' 614 (316-298; +38). Tyler Daly was one shot outside of the top-10 with a 149 (74-75; +5). Warren Crow posted back-to-back 76s for a 8-over-par 152, good for a top 25 finish. Dillon Klein posted a 163 (83-80; +19) for the squad with Tyler Hamilton rounding out the team with a 171 (87-84; +27).

Mineral Area Community College's Lee Wilson was the final player in the top 10, with a 148 (73-75; +4 helping his team to a 616 (312-304; +40) for the tournament.

Nolan Shipley and Ryan Ellis also competed in the tournament as individuals, carding identical 175s (86-89; +31) in the event.

Next up on the slate is a trip to Indianapolis, where the Owls will participate in the NAIA Classic at the Brickyard. The tournament, hosted by Indiana Wesleyan on April 9-10, will take place at The Brickyard Crossing, with four of the course's holes inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.