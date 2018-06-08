National Chess Championship Wraps up in St. Louis

By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - Chess grandmaster Gata Kamsky has won a national chess championship in St. Louis.

The 38-year-old New York City man nabbed the win Monday and a $30,000 grand prize. Kamsky is rated as the No. 17 player in the world and No. 2 player in the U.S.

The Chess Club and Scholastic Center of Saint Louis put on the U.S. Championship and the U.S. Women's Championship. Prizes for the two competitions totaled $245,000.

In the women's competition, international master Irina Krush won Sunday. The 29-year-old New York City woman takes home a grand prize of $18,000.

 

