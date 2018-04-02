National Conservative Group Rates Missouri Lawmakers

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon says tax credit reform will be a priority issue when the Missouri Legislature convenes next year.

Nixon spoke Wednesday to members of a tax credit review panel that he has revived to recommend changes to Missouri's roughly 60 different tax credit programs.

The commission compiled a report in 2010 that suggested some tax credits should be eliminated and others should be pared back, including incentives for the development of low-income housing and the renovation of historic buildings. Nixon reconvened the panel because tax credit costs have risen 20 percent since then.

The governor wants the commission to upadate its original recommendations by Dec. 5. The commission met for the first time Wednesday at the state Capitol.