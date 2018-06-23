National Convention In Kansas City
AP-MO--2nd NewsMinute,0220Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Some clowns in the Kansas City area aren't laughing about what they're seeing -- and hearing about -- in the new Yellow Book. All entertainers are combined into one category, meaning the phone number for a clown whose specialty is kids' birthday parties could be next to a listing for an escort service. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Members of the VFW are arriving in Kansas City for this week's national convention, and a lineup of the nation's biggest names in presidential politics. Today's scheduled speakers are Senators Hillary Clinton and John McCain, and tomorrow's are Senators Fred Thompson and Barack Obama. President Bush delivers his speech Wednesday. ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A funeral procession for slain St. Louis policeman Norvelle Brown starts at 9 a.m. today. The 22-year-old rookie officer was memorialized last night in a service at Circle of Light Church attended by hundreds of mourners. A 15-year-old boy is jailed in the officer's shooting death last week. FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) -- The state fire marshal's office is investigating an eastern Missouri house fire that killed 70 to 100 birds, four dogs and at least two cats. There were no human injuries reported from the fire Friday, at a single-family house just outside of Farmington. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-08-20-07 0637CDT
