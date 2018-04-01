National Dump the Pump Day Encourages Transit Use

COLUMBIA - The American Public Transportation Association encouraged people to take advantage of their public transportation system instead of driving a car on Thursday.

APTA and public transportation systems everywhere celebrated the sixth annual National Dump the Pump Day this year. APTA advocates riding transit as a way to both save money and beat high gas prices.

"Where it's available, transit is the most efficient way to save fuel, improve the environment and keep money in your pocket," said Federal Transit Adminstrator Peter Rogoff.

The APTA Transit Savings Report released in April revealed that a two person household can save, on average, more than $10,000 a year by downsizing to one car.

"I have a SUV, and so it's actually cheaper to ride the bus, pay 30-some dollars for a one-month pass rather than pay 30 bucks at the tank only for half a tank," said Jay Miller, a Columbia Transit user.

To learn more about the fares, operating hours, and routes of Columbia Transit, click here.