National Go Red Day Makes Impact in Jeff City

"Wear red for women. Not only for myself but for my mother. And I think for gentlemen, they're wearing red hopefully for the women they love in their lives," said Karla Johansen, American Heart Association.

Employees used Go Red Day as a kick-off for their "Head to Toe Fitness and Wellness" program.

"Exercise is very important to everyone and this is something everyone can participate in," said Louise Hune, Jefferson City Medical Group.

More than 100 employees and physicians took part in a walk to help promote Go Red Day. Along with a heart healthy diet and exercise, the Heart Association says regular screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol and other risk factors are important for preventing heart disease.

"I think we're becoming more aware, I think women are becoming more educated, more informed. But there still are some false perceptions about what the number one leading cause of death is in women, and it is cardio vascular disease," explained Arlene Woods, nurse practioner.

The Heart Association says young women should know heart disease can affect woman of any age. More than 15 companies in the Jefferson City area participated in "Go Red Day."