National Guard Job Fair

Folks at the National Guard Armory put on an employment expo. The Missouri Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve helped organize it. They help members of the Armed Forces and Guard and Reserve find jobs, b ut anyone was welcome today. The city of Columbia, Missouri Department of Transportation, and the Veterans Commission were three groups looking for potential employees.

"The employers who are here are employers who have favorable policies and look to employ people who are members of the Guard and Reserve," said Rich Grant, member of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

"All these employers who are located here have a need for employees, so to me this is like saying, if you're looking for work, then this is where you need to be," said Marvin Kinney, of the Missouri Career Center.

Organizers say they'll hold other employment expos in the future.