National Meth Act Models Missouri Laws

The Combat Meth Act spreads laws similar to those in Missouri around the United States. Missouri's meth laws put psedophedrine, an ingredient found in drugs like Sudafed, behind the counter.

This new act would put all forms of the drug in the hands of pharmacists around the country, including gelcaps and caplets.

Director of National Drug Control Policy John Walters said the Combat Meth Act will stay ahead of meth abusers because the bill would increase national law enforcement, making it difficult for meth producers in Missouri to get ingredients across state borders. Walters says Missouri's success in putting Sudafed behind the counter proves the act should be successful in other states.

"There was a question early on about whether or not the additional resctrictions would somehow make people suffer," said Walters, "Kids have asthma attacks that are dangerous to them and we've seen from the state experience that's not the case."

Walters is also part of an international effort to slow production of what he calls an abudance of pseudoephedrine.

The federal bill will be attached to the Patriot Act, and goes to President Bush next week for approval.