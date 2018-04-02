National School Bus Safety Week Begins

COLUMBIA - Students at Columbia Public Schools' elementary schools will learn bus safety this week as a part of National School Bus Safety Week.

The Columbia Public School's transportation department will be presenting its elementary school bus program at all nineteen elementary schools in Columbia.

This year's theme is "I See The Driver and The Driver Sees Me!" emphasizing the need for drivers to observe state law and stop when buses are loading and unloading.

Benton Elementary bus coordinator Cathy Cox said the program teaches students how to safely get on and off the buses safely among other things.

"Teaching them how to ride a bus safely to staying in their seats and using soft voices instead of yelling and keeping their feet out of aisles and things like that so the driver has a clear view," Cox said, are just some of the thing the kids will learn.

Cox said she hopes this program will reassure parents that students know how to ride buses safely.

"As we look around the nation and we see the different things that are happening on school buses with anything from accidents to student behavior on buses its important that we let our families know how much we value our students and that we want them safe and we will do everything possible to keep them safe," Cox said.

The district encourages parents to make bus safety a regular topic of conversation with their kids.

First Student bus company trained employees and sent them to the schools to teach the program. It will be in each classroom and last for about thirty minutes each.

Parents can find information on school bus safety and policy and procedures here.