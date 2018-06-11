National Spelling Bee
AP-MO--2nd NewsMinute,0222Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) -- A Platte County 14-year-old was one of the last competitors to be eliminated from the National Spelling Bee in Washington. Connor Spencer of Farley spelled all of his words correctly until the final round, when he misspelled "cachalot" (KASH'-uh-lot) -- a sperm whale. And Ladue eighth-grader Caroline Rouse reached the sixth round before misspelling "cyclazocine" (sye-KLAZ'-uh-seen), a drug. PINEVILLE, Mo. (AP) -- An appeals court has thrown out the obscenity conviction of an adult video store owner in southwest Missouri. The court said documents supporting the charges against the owner of Midnite Video South in Anderson failed to describe the contents of three videos bought by informants. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Ameren wants more money from its electricity customers. The state thinks it should get less. Both asked the Missouri Public Service Commission yesterday to reconsider last week's decision approving a 43 (m) million-dollar annual rate increase for Ameren's electric customers in Missouri. WASHINGTON (AP) -- A Kansas City architectural firm breached security for the new U-S Embassy in Baghdad by posting design plans online. Berger Devine Yaeger was contracted to design the embassy in the Iraqi capital. Tight security has surrounded the sensitive project. A company spokesman says the plans were preliminary and would not help potential U-S enemies. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-06-01-07 0725EDT
