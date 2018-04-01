National Teddy Bear Picnic Day brings Columbia together

COLUMBIA- Columbia Parks and Recreation teamed up with Aetna for a teddy bear picnic at Douglas Park in Columbia Sunday.

Kids came from all over Columbia with their families to enjoy fun music, a bouncy house, a free teddy bear and arts and crafts.

Karen Chandler, superintendent of recreation and community programs at Columbia Parks and Recreation, said the parks department is excited to join forces with Aetna.

"Aetna is an insurance company and so they are going to be promoting being healthy and in addition to giving out free teddy bears and helping us support the event," Chandler said.

Camren Cross, recreation supervisor at the community recreation department, said they were happy when Aetna reached out to them about the event.

"They have a mission of trying to get as many people into a routine of doing things that are going to be great for their health. So they really want people looking forward -- having screenings and check-ups on the regular," Cross said.

The group has put on the event elsewhere in Missouri before, but this is the first time it has come to Columbia.

Cross said the event functioned both as a way for Aetna to promote its ideas and as a way to give local families a fun afternoon, some free food and a new teddy bear.