Nationwide Shortage in Tuberculosis Test Product

COLUMBIA - Tuberculosis skin testing will be unavailable to patients through the Public Health and Human Services clinic until the end of October.

The Center of Disease and Control announced there is a shortage in Tubersol, the product used for tuberculosis skin testing. Due to the lack of Tubersol, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services has said blood test will instead be used to look for tuberculosis.

The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Each tuberculosis blood test cost $70.