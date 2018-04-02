Natural Gas Outage Puts Homes in Deep Freeze

Crews began rebuilding the ruptured line even before sunrise.

"We were disturbed, probably around 4:30 or so, by a bunch of emergency vehicles up on the hill," Jeffries added.

"My daughter woke me up, because she got up, but she didn't know what it was and told me to come and listen to this noise and it was ungodly loud," said resident Mary Creador.

The leak left at least 250 homes without gas.

''We just heat with gas but I don't know how long it is going to last, because we have a baby in the house," Creador explained. "But today is supposed to be a little warmer, so maybe it will stay warm in there."

Crews asked residents without heat to turn on porch lights to show they're home, so workers can return to those homes later Friday night to turn on their gas.