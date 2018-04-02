Nature Detectives

COLUMBIA - Nature exploration program attracts parents and preschoolers.

Preschoolers and their parents got a chance to explore nature on Saturday as part of the Nature Detectives program.



About 15 kids attended each session.



Attendees learned about creatures living in exotic environments and hoped to get an up-close and personal look at many of the creatures.

Due to the it's popularity, this is the fifth summer the program has been held.