Nature Reserve Fights Franklin Co. Concrete Plant

GRAY SUMMIT (AP) - The Missouri Botanical Garden hopes Franklin County zoning officials will think twice about allowing a concrete plant to be built near its nature preserve.

The Shaw Nature Reserve covers 2,400 acres and is a haven for hikers and bird watchers. KMOX-AM reports that reserve director John Behrer is speaking out against the project. He says noise from the plant would disturb the nature sanctuary's tranquility.

A county planning review committee was scheduled to meet Friday to consider the proposal by Roger Landvatter, who also owns a Kirkwood concrete plant.

The Franklin County Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to vote on the proposal later this month.