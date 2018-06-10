Naumann named interim president of Father Tolton

COLUMBIA - Bernard A. Naumann has been named interim president of Father Tolton Regional Catholic High School in Columbia by the Most Rev. John R. Gaydos, bishop of the Diocese of Jefferson City.

The appointment is for the 2016-2017 school year and is effective immediately.

Naumann will take over at Tolton Catholic for Kristie Wolfe, who left the position June 30. Wolfe served as president and principal from 2010 until her resignation last month.

“Kristie did an incredible job getting Tolton to where it is today,” Naumann said. “As a strong proponent of Catholic education, I was humbled and thrilled to be asked to assist with the next chapter of the Tolton legacy.”

Naumann will continue to serve as coordinator for the Columbia Catholic Project, a diocesan planning initiative directed toward addressing Catholic educational needs in Columbia. Bishop Gaydos appointed him to that role in July of last year.

He has years of experience in Catholic education.

Prior to his most recent position with the Columbia Catholic Project, Naumann worked in the Archdiocese of St. Louis. From 2012 to 2015, he was president of Duchesne High School in St. Charles. He also held several administrative roles including principal, while at St. Dominic High School in O’Fallon from 2001 to 2012.

Naumann has master’s degrees in education administration from Missouri Baptist University and curriculum and instruction from the University of Missouri, Kansas City. He also has a bachelor’s degree in political science and business management from Saint Louis University.

The Catholic School Office of the diocese, in conjunction with Tolton Catholic’s board of directors, will make a future recommendation to Bishop Gaydos for a permanent school president.

