Nava hits slam, Red Sox rally past skidding Royals

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Daniel Nava hit a grand slam, Xander Bogaerts added a three-run shot and the Boston Red Sox rallied past the skidding Kansas City Royals 8-4 on Sunday.

Kansas City blew a four-run lead and dropped three of four to the last-place Red Sox.

The Royals fell 1 1-2 games behind Detroit, which beat Cleveland, in the AL Central. Kansas City is in the thick of the wild-card race.

The Red Sox chased Jason Vargas (11-9) with one out in the sixth after Mookie Betts and Bogaerts singled. Reliever Aaron Crow walked Yoenis Cespedes to load the bases and struck out Allen Craig.

Nava hit Crow's next pitch into the Red Sox bullpen for his second career grand slam and a 7-4 lead.

Bogaerts homered in the third and got three hits. He also had a sacrifice fly and drove in four runs.

Joe Kelly (3-2) got the win.