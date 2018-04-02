NBC Looks At Problems of Education

NEW YORK - NBC News has kicked off its second 'Education Nation' series. The program is a week long summit where NBC News talks with teachers, governors, and education officials about how to solve the country's education problems. On Facebook Monday afternoon, KOMU asked people what the biggest problems are. KOMU also looked at some of the national feedback on the issue on Twitter. Some of the Twitter comments are posted below.

[<a href="http://storify.com/komunews/new-story3" mce_href="http://storify.com/komunews/new-story3" target="blank">View the story "New story" on Storify]</a>