NCAA Deregulates Texts, Calls to Hoops Recruits

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Men's basketball coaches are on the verge of being allowed to send unlimited texts and make unlimited calls to recruits who have finished their sophomore year of high school.

As of Friday, the NCAA will also allow coaches to send private messages through social media sites like Facebook and Twitter.

The NCAA is allowing coaches to text, tweet and talk to their hearts' content because, as council chairman and Missouri athletic director Mike Alden put it, the organization "recognized the evolving nature of communication with students."