NCAA to Restore Penn State Football Scholarships

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Penn State officials say they are gratified by the NCAA's decision to gradually restore football scholarships taken from the school following the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal.

President Rodney Erickson called the news particularly welcome to student athletes who want to attend Penn State "and will now have the means to do so."

College sports' governing body said Tuesday that the school has made significant changes to its athletics programs and cited the recommendation of former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell, who's been serving as the programs' integrity monitor.

The NCAA said five scholarships will be restored next year and more will be phased in until the school reaches normal totals in 2016-17.

Penn State is also paying a $60 million fine and serving a five-year ban on postseason play.