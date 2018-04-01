NE Mo. Bakery Makes Millionth Doughnut

LOUISIANA, Mo. (AP) - Though just in business since 2006, a small doughnut shop in northeast Missouri has already topped the 1 million sold mark.

The Quincy (Ill.) Herald-Whig reports that Daybreak Donuts and Diner in Louisiana, Mo., recently reached the milestone. Owner Shaun Ross knows because he keeps detailed records on how many doughnuts he cuts each day on a coffee-stained spiral notebook.

When the millionth doughnut rolled around last month, it only made sense that frequent customer Kevin Tarpein be the recipient. Because Tarpein wasn't in that day due to a medical procedure, the staff delivered the chocolate-iced long john to him.