Nebraska family in fatal car crash in Missouri

ROCKPORT (AP) - A Nebraska woman has died and four others have been injured after a car crash occurred in Rockport, Missouri.

Police say a family was driving southbound on Interstate 29 on Tuesday afternoon when their vehicle ran off the road into the median and rolled several times. According to authorities, the mother was ejected from the passenger side of the vehicle.

KETV-TV reports 30-year-old Cristyna Pace of Columbus was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say 34-year-old Jason Pace was taken in serious condition by life flight to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Two children sustained serious injuries and a third child had minor injuries. The children were transported to Nebraska Medical Center.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.