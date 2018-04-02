Nebraska Firework Sales May Boom Because of Flood

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Firework sales in Nebraska could be booming heading into the Fourth of July because of road and bridge closures along the flooding Missouri River.

The Lincoln Journal Star on Friday says local firework stands expect business to take off because flooding will prevent many people from going to Rock Port, Mo., known for its low prices and selection of fireworks.

Flooding has closed stretches of Interstate 29. Iowa 2 from the interstate to Nebraska City also is closed, and drivers can't use bridges to Missouri at Brownville and Rulo.

People who buy fireworks in Missouri can run into checkpoints by the Nebraska State Patrol. It's legal to buy fireworks in Missouri, but illegal to bring them into Nebraska. The patrol hasn't decided if it'll have checkpoints because of the flooding.