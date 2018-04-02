Nebraska man arrested in Missouri child sex case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Nebraska man has been arrested after federal authorities said he tried to have sex with a 12-year-old Missouri girl.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 37-year-old Jamie Stires of Lincoln, Nebraska, was charged last week with attempting to persuade or coerce a minor to engage in sex. An FBI agent says Stires exchanged sexually explicit text messages and photos with the girl and talked of visiting to have sex with her. The agent says the girl told her parents about Stires.

He was arrested on Sept. 30 in Lincoln County.

Stires tells agents the messages were "just talk" and he wasn't going to do anything with the girl. The agent says Stires admitted to having explicit photos of the girl.

Stires' attorney declined to comment to the newspaper.